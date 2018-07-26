Uganda’s senior national basketball 3×3 teams have been flagged off to Madagascar for the FIBA Africa Cup Qualifiers.

The teams are set to compete in the July 28-29 qualifying event in the country’s capital Antananarivo, from which the top four will earn the right to play at the continental event.

David Katende, the Assistant General Secretary of the National Council of Sports flagged off the teams at Lugogo.

“This has been a good quarter of the year where we have flagged off many national teams and as government, we are happy about this development,” he said.

The Men’s team will compete against their counterparts from Egypt, Gabon, Madagascar, Seychelles, South Sudan, Tanzania, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the women will be up against Egypt, Gabon, Madagascar, Tunisia, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Africa Cup will be played in Togo from November 9-11, 2018.

Relatedly, there are other teams that will vie for places to the Africa Cup will play their qualifying tournament in Benin from August 16-17, and the top seven will advance to the continent showpiece.

The Teams

Men: Tommy Drilleba (City Oilers), Jonathan Egau (City Oilers), Stanley Mugerwa (Warriors) and Sunday Okot

Women: Jamila Nansikombi (JKL), Ritah Imanishimwe (JKL), Sarah Ageno (UCU) and Zainah Lokwameri (UCU)

Officials: Ambrose Tashobya – FUBA President; Hamza Nyambogo – 3×3 Country Coordinator.