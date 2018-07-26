Uganda Crested Cranes suffer huge set back after draw with Rwanda | 2018 CECAFA Women

2018 CECAFA Women Championship:

Uganda Crested Cranes 2-2 Rwanda

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes twice lost their lead in the two all stalemate with hosts Rwanda at the on-going CECAFA Women cup championship at Kigali regional stadium on Wednesday.

Teenager Lillian Mutuuzo scored her second goal in the championship to give Faridah Bulega’s charges the lead 14 minutes into the second half.

Rwanda had other complete ideas altogether finding the equalizer through Anne Marie Ibanganye’s kick from the penalty spot following a handball by Shadia Nankya inside the penalty area.

Norah Alupo restored Uganda Crested Cranes lead with a decent header after Viola Namuddu’s telling assist on 75 minutes.

With just three minutes left on the clock, Jeannette Mukhesimana broke the hearts of the many Ugandans who only needed victory to clinch the championship with the equalizer.

FUFA Media

Uganda is currently top of the five nation championship from four games, having fetched 7 points but Ethiopia has a chance to dislodge the Ugandans should they pick a pick or maximum points against Tanzania.

Ethiopia has six points, Tanzania and Rwanda are both on 4 points apiece whilst pre-tournament favourites Kenya have just managed one point.

On Friday, Tanzania takes on Ethiopia in the decider.

Meanwhile, Rwanda and Kenya will lock horns in the dead rubber contest.

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy J Akiror (C), Lilian Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba, Zaina Namuleme, Juliet Nalukenge, Norah Alupo

Subs: Daisy Nakaziro (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Bridget Nabisalu, Monica Namwase , Daniela Favour Nambatya, Winnie Babirye, Esther Naluyimba, Spencer Nakachwa