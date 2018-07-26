Uganda U-18s handed wild card to play at FIBA Africa Women’s Championship

FIBA Africa granted a wild card to Uganda to compete in the 2018 FIBA U-18 African Women’s Championship.

The Junior Gazelles, who finished second at the regional meet last month in the Tanzanian capital of Dar es Salaam behind arch-rivals Rwanda, will be making their third appearance at the continental showpiece.

This year’s edition will be held in Maputo, Mozambique from August 10-19.

Uganda finished eighth at the 2016 edition in Cairo where only six players travelled and will be looking to make amends when they head to Mozambique next month.

“Opportunities like this are always important for the growth of girls basketball in Uganda to go one step higher. We have to make sure they utilise such chances,” Uganda’s head coach Ali Mavita said as quoted by Fiba.basketball.

“It is everyone’s dream to play at such a stage and we shall make the best out of this opportunity that Uganda has been granted because we aim to be consistent on the continent and learn at every turn.”

A decade ago, Uganda made their debut appearance at the FIBA U18 Women’s African Championship in Tunisia where they finished in 11th place, with JKL Lady Dolphins’ guard Angela Namirimu the most notable product.

Uganda will join Egypt, Angola, Tunisia, Algeria, Cape Verde, reigning champions Mali, hosts Mozambique and Rwanda who have already secured their places for the continental showpiece. Four more slots are up for grabs.

The finalists at the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup next year.