2018 Bika Bya Baganda pool championship cues off in Masaka

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Pool championship:

Friday & Saturday (27th & 28th July)

At Club Klein, Nyendo – Masaka

The 2018 Bika Bya Baganda pool championship tournament has cued off at Club Klein in Nyendo, Masaka.

A total of 17 clans in four groups are vying for the coveted shield, specially designed in glass.

According to the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Robert “Pipol” Kayanja, this tournament will run for two days, being organized on the black ball pool rules.

We are glad that this tournament is back. It is being played in respect of the black ball pool international rules. There are 17 teams in the four groups. The best two teams per group will qualify for knock out stages. There will be penalties in case of a draw in the knock-out stages.

The team draws were held at D-Arena pool joint in Kampala on Thursday with the organizing committee members all present.

Lugave, Ngo, Ngeye, Njovu and Ndiga consistute group A, dubbed the group of death.

Ngabi Nsamba, Nyonyi Nyange, Nte and Ffumbe are in group B.

Defending champions Mmamba Gabunga, Kkobe, Mpeewo and Mutima Omuyanja are in group C.

Nkima, Nsenene, Mbogo and Kinyomo are the group D teams to complete all the pools.

“We are targeting retaining the championship. We have a strong team and all the players have been training well” Herbert Kayuke, captain of Mmambe Gabunga.

Allan Nsubuga, Dan Mubiru, Humprehey Nsubuga, Hazard Lukomwa and Ibra Mutebi complete the Mmamba Gabunga squad.

The winning team shall be crowned on Saturday evening with gold medals, a shield and Shs 2M.

The losing finals will get 1M and silver medals.

Groups:

A: Lugave, Ngo, Ngeye, Njovu, Ndiga

Prizes:

Winner: Engabo (Shield), Shs 2M and Gold Medals

*All participating clans shall receive certificates of merit

Local organizing committee:

Chairman: Robert “Pipol” Kayanja

Robert “Pipol” Kayanja Vice chairman : Ismail Kalibbala

: Ismail Kalibbala Treasurer : Grace Nakitto

: Grace Nakitto Tournament Director : Poulas Bisaso

: Poulas Bisaso Publicity Secretary : Katono Sseviiri

: Katono Sseviiri Secretary : Ronald Kamya

: Ronald Kamya Advisor: Wasswa Kayiiya