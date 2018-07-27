Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Mixed fortunes on opening day during Eastern and North East regional qualifiers

Eastern Region (Boys):

Day One Results:

Taalimu 1-2 Works

Nove 1-1 CRO

Hill View 0-0 True Vine

Hill View (Walk-over) CRO

True Vine 3-0 Nove

Taalimu 1-0 Mbale Tigers

CRO 1-2 True Vine

Galaxy 0-0 Sky Sports

Nyangole Rangers 0-0 St Stephens

St Benedict 1-1 Kataka

Great Thinkers 2-0 Sironko High Way

St Stephen 0-1 Kataka

Galaxy Academy 0-0 Great Thinkers

Nyangole Rangers 0-1 St Benedict

KAWOWO SPORTS

Tororo Municipality is the place to be this weekend as the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars Eastern and North Eastern region qualifiers take center stage.

This is continuation for the qualifiers following the successful completion of the Kampala and Buganda qualifiers hosted at Wankulukuku and Masaka venues respectively over the past fortnight.

As day one of the Eastern and North Eastern regional qualifiers kicked off at the historical St George V Stadium behind the gigantic famous Tororo rock, there were a couple of mixed results recorded, as well as scintillating action.

Under the boys’ catergory, True, St Benedict and Great Thinkers registered key note victories, granting them the early advantage and an impetus to qualify for the knock out stage.

True Vine overcame Nove, CRO with 3-0 and 2-1 score lines respectively, Great Thinkers were 2-0 winners against Sironko Highway and St Benedict managed a 1-0 slim victory against Nyangole Rangers.

There were three goal-less stalemates registered. Galaxy Academy and Great Thinkers both failed to find the back of the net, Nyangole Rangers and St Stephens did not also score as so was Hill View and True Vine.

The games continue on Saturday and will climax on Sunday with the finals.

Prize giving and medal presentation ceremonies will then follow suit.

Regional winners are given gold medals and Shs 1M as prize money.

The runners up get silver medals and Shs 500,000 in cash prize.

After the Eastern and North Eastern qualifiers, there will be regional qualifiers in Western, Northern, West Nile and Kitara regions.

The national finals shall take place in Fort Portal between 24th – -27th August 2018.

The Airtel Rising Stars U-17 youth programme was started in 2011 with the prime objective of identifying raw talents in the regions.

Established players as Kezironi Kizito, Faruku Miya, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Bashir Asiku, Pius Obuya, Fazila Ikwaput have all played this tournament.

Day Two Fixtures:

Sironko Highway Vs Galaxy Academy

Kataka Vs Nyangole Rangers Academy

Great Thinkers Vs Sky Sports

St Benedict Vs St Stephens

Groups: