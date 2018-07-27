Basena named Sports Club Villa Jogoo head coach

Former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena is the new head coach at Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Basena was confirmed on Friday, 27th July 2018 by the interim administration of the club led by Eng. William Nkemba.

An elated Basena, a former player at the Jogoos expressed the willingness to take on the job;

“I am happy to be Sports Club Villa Jogoo head coach. This is a time to build and restore the club’s legacy and glory days” Basena told Kawowo Sports.

He takes over the vacant post left after the expiry of the tenure by former coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Basena’s immediate task at hand will be to assemble a strong back room staff and as well, a formidable team since many of the players have left the club for greener pastures.

His tasks take immediate effect under the interim government following the sudden and shocking resignation of former president Ben Immanuel Misagga.

“I will come up with an assistant coach latest by Monday as well as the other coaches to work with” Basena added.

Basena has a CAF “A” licence and recently had a training placement in the United States of America, alongside Fred Kajoba.