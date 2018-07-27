BUL Football Club in “bed” with Masaza winning midfielder Lubwama

If all goes according to plan, Jinja based Uganda Premier league side, BUL Football Club will sign 2017 Airtel Masaza winning midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama.
A member of Gomba Ssaza team, Lubwama is now plying his trade with Bulemeezi and Ffumbe clan in the on-going Bika Bya Baganda football championship, but has of late attracted the attention of BUL F.C.
Nick named the ‘Tallest Muganda’ for his enviable height, Lubwama stands at 6 feet plus but can control the ball, head and distribute in equal measure.
“I have been training with BUL FC so far. It is not a bad start. Let see how the whole process will go” Lubwama, a soft spoken player disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
Lubwama was born and bred in Luweero at Kasana Health Center IV to Eric Kigozi Ssebwalunyo and Annet Ggaliwango, 20 years ago.
He is the last born in the family of four, also hails from a footballing lineage where his older brother Hannington Ssebwalunyo is also a goalkeeper at BUL F.C.
Lubwama is a also a Makerere University graduate in Mental Health and Community Psychology.
Who is Joshua Lubwama:
- Full Names: Joshua Lubwama
- Nick Names: Letti, Song, Tallest Muganda
- Date of Birth: 25th May 1998
- Place of Birth: Kasana Health Center IV, Luweero
- Parents: Eric Kigozi Ssebwalunyo and Annet Ggaliwango
- Education: African Out Reach Academy, Luweero (Primary), Ndejje S.S (O & A Level), Makerere University (Degree in Mental Health and Community Psychology)
- Role Models: Alexander Song, Kanu Nkwanko, Tonny Mawejje
- Strong Foot: Right
- Strong attributes: Ball passing, heading and dead ball execution
- Coaches Credited: Musa Kirumira (Luweero Kids League), Salim Kizindo, Douglas Bamwenyana (Makerere University and Express), Simon ‘Dunga’ Ddungu, Sadiq Ssempijja (Kampala University)
- Favourite Players played with: Daniel Kasoma (Makerere University), Nicholas Kabonge (Kampala University captain and Lungujja Galaxy)
- Honours: Luweero District Primary, Luweero Kids League Champion (Measles Cup), 2009 Secondary School District Champion, Sportsman of the year 2012 – Ndejje S.S.S, Sports personality of the year Makerere University 2014, 2015 & 2016, 2nd Runners Up Buleemzi Ssaaza, 1st Runners Up East Africa University Games (2014) – Football, Man of the match UFL vs Kampala University, Kyambogo (Quarter final)
- Best Dish: Rice and Meat with Juice