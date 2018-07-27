BUL Football Club in “bed” with Masaza winning midfielder Lubwama

If all goes according to plan, Jinja based Uganda Premier league side, BUL Football Club will sign 2017 Airtel Masaza winning midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama.

A member of Gomba Ssaza team, Lubwama is now plying his trade with Bulemeezi and Ffumbe clan in the on-going Bika Bya Baganda football championship, but has of late attracted the attention of BUL F.C.

Nick named the ‘Tallest Muganda’ for his enviable height, Lubwama stands at 6 feet plus but can control the ball, head and distribute in equal measure.

“I have been training with BUL FC so far. It is not a bad start. Let see how the whole process will go” Lubwama, a soft spoken player disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Lubwama was born and bred in Luweero at Kasana Health Center IV to Eric Kigozi Ssebwalunyo and Annet Ggaliwango, 20 years ago.

He is the last born in the family of four, also hails from a footballing lineage where his older brother Hannington Ssebwalunyo is also a goalkeeper at BUL F.C.

Lubwama is a also a Makerere University graduate in Mental Health and Community Psychology.

