CAF Confederation Cup: Ugandan referees appointed in Brazzaville

CAF Confederation Cup:

Match No. 137:

Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglons (Congo) Vs Djoliba AC De Bamako

Sunday, 29 th July 2018

July 2018 At Brazzaville – Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat (Natural Grass) – 2PM

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Four Ugandan referees have been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) to officiate the CAF Confederation match when Congo’s Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglons entertains Djoliba AC De Bamako.

The match will take place this Sunday, 29th July 2018 at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in Brazzaville.

Mashood Ssali shall handle the center refereeing chores for the day.

He will be assisted by Mark Ssonko as the first assistant whilst Lee Okello is the second assistant referee.

William Oloya is the fourth referee.

The quartet were also in charge of last weekend’s CAF U-20 qualifier in Burundi as the home side brushed aside visiting Zambia 3-0 to qualify 3-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the match commissioner is Arlindo Carneiro Rodrigues from Sao Tome and Principe.

The referee assessor Desire Gahungu is from Burundi as Mozambique’s Muhammad Feizal Sidat is the general coordinator.

Congo’s Emmanuel Kaba is the media officer.

Match officials: