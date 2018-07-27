Journeyman Ndugwa joins Wakiso Giants bandwagon

Free spending Wakiso Giants Football Club, a newly created second tier league side has poached journeyman Karim Ndugwa.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A free agent after his exploits with West Nile based top tier club, Onduparaka FC, Ndugwa joins the ever swelling list of former top flight league players to join the serie B club.

A diligent servant with Express, URA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Sadolin Paints, Victors, Kenya’s AFC Leopards and lately Onduparaka, Ndugwa brings experience to the Wakiso Giants front line that also has former Mbarara City forward Eddie Mubiru.

He thus reunites with the club head coach Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya whom he served at Sports Club Villa Jogoo back in the days.

He joins former Express’ utility player Ayub Kisaaliita, Hassan “Dazo” Wasswa Dazo (KCCA), Ivan Ntege (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Feni Ali Moses (free agent), Duff Luboobi (Kireka United), Junior Ainemani (Mbarara City), Steven Bengo (Soana), Abdul Karim Kasule (Mbarara City), Eddie Mubiru (Mbarara City), Ivan “Kaloolo” Kiweewa (free agent) as well as goalkeepers Mansoor Mutumba and Cleo James Setuba from relegated Masavu and Nyamityobora respectively.

Wakiso Giants FC took over Kamuli Park FC following a financial transaction.

They confirmed to host their home matches at Wakiso Resource center play ground.

The club official training sessions kick off on Monday, 30th July 2018 at Old Kampala primary school play ground.