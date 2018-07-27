Kampala Junior Team eager for title defence in 2018 Gothia China Cup

2018 Gothia China Cup:

11 th – 18 th August

– 18 August In Qingdao City, China

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) will once again represent Uganda at the 2018 Gothia China Cup in the U-12 and U-17 age catergories.

According to the director KJT Mansoor Kabugo, KJT who are Elite U-12 defending champions will this time round be supplemented by the Elite U-17 team.

We have been preparing well and the team which won the Elite U-12 cup last year largely remains the same apart from two players who graduated to the U-14 catergory and will not travel.

Goalkeeper James Epaja and last season’s most valuable player (MVP) Brian “Messi” Atwesigye will not travel with the U-12 team because of advancement of age.

Besides winning the overall title for the boys U-17, KJT also had the tournament top scorer in Reagan Ssekisambu with 26 goals as well as the most valuable player, Katwesigye.

This year, KJT will also have an U-17 side which will be led by the MVP of the recently concluded Airtel Rising Stars Buganda regional qualifiers, Edrisa Kabonge.

The Ugandan delegation is set to depart the country on 9th August 2018, ahead of the official opening for this annual tournament which will be on 11th August 2018 in Qingdao city.

The U-12 team will be captained by Abdul Shakul Nsereko whilst Rogers Mugisha will skipper the U-17 side.

Tournament rules on age:

Only boys born 1st January 2006 and later shall be allowed to play with no dispensation for over aged players for U-12 catergory.

In the U-17 catergory, boys born on 1st January 2001 and later will be allowed.

However, it is also allowed to use a maximum of two (2) players born 1st January 2000 and later for the U-17.

KJT Delegation:

U-12:

Abdul-Shakul Nsereko (Captain), Hafidhu Ssonko Ssembatya, Arthur Mark Lutaaya, Maathi Kakooto, Godfrey Sekibengo, Reagan Ssekisambu, Ashiraf Katamba (Goalkeeper), Kevin Musenze, Xavi Hernandez Kikomeko, Akisam Ssenyonga, Uthuman Lule

Team Leaders:

Wallen Ankwasa, Douglas Ddungu, Thomas Kaggwa, Reagan Mugerwa, Laurian Lubulwa

U-17:

Goalkeeper: Farouk Nsubuga

Defenders: Najibu Muwonge,Lamech Mwebaza, Yunus Kezimbira, Michael Agaba, Akram Mugume, Salim Kyobe, Derrick Mubiru, Umar Ssebuliba (Left back), George Nsereko (Right back)

Midfielders: Ismail Makanga, William Sseguya, Edrisa Kabonge, Ashiraf Zizinga, Shamirah Nalugya

Forwards: Rogers Mugisha (Captain), Yuda Ssewalunyo, Shafut Lutalo

Team Leaders:

Axam Senkayi, Allan Mukalazi, Umaru Khaukha, Najira Nabatanzi, Mansoor Kabugo