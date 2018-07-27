Kawooya – We shall not underestimate any team | 2018 Netball World Cup qualifiers

Uganda national netball team coach Vincent Kiwa Kawooya has revealed the outfit will take all their opponents seriously in a bid to make their second consecutive appearance at the Netball World Cup next year.

Netball World Cup

Last week the team embarked on residential training sessions before the final squad was eventually named for games to take place in Lusaka, Zambia between 13th to 18th August.

“We shall not underestimate any team because several teams in the region have improved,” Kawooya told Xinhua.

The qualifiers organized by the Confederation of African Netball Associations will also act as the 2018 Africa Netball Championship. Uganda will be defending the title they won in 2016 and 2017.

On Wednesday, 15th August 2018, Uganda will face Malawi at 4 am before taking on takes on neighbours Kenya and Botswana on Thursday.

South Africa and Malawi already qualified for the World Cup by virtual of their world ranking. Only two spots remain and Uganda has to make it by hook or crook.

South Africa and Malawi are 5th and 6th respectively on the world ranking.

Uganda is ranked 7th on the netball ranking system. The 2019 World Cup will be hosted in Liverpool city, England. Africa will be represented by four countries.

Uganda’s squad for qualifiers

Peace Proscovia (Captain), Mary Nuba Cholok, Stella Oyela, Zam Seera, Racheal Nanyanga, Irene Eyaru, Halima Nakachwa, Jessica Achan, and Ruth Meeme. The others are Betty Kiiza, Eshter Awayo, Sylvia Nanyonga, Lilian Ajio, Joan Nampungu, Stella Nanfuka, and Muhaimuna Namuwaya.