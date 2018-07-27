KCCA FC signs Gomba Ssaza’s holding midfielder

KCCA FC Media

In a bid to plan for the future, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club is consolidating and focusing on youth development.

This is a means of ensuring a sustainable progress for club over the different times.

Its upon that back ground that the club has opted to blend the youth with the experienced players.

The signing of Gomba Ssaza and Kiboga Young’s holding midfielder Amir “Zake” Kakomo is self-manifestation of the aforementioned.

Kakomo was spotted as KCCA faced Gomba in a build-up game at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

After impressing manager Mike Hilary Mutebi and the rest of the technical team, Kakomo signed a three year deal.

“It is glad to be at KCCA Football Club. I have to work hard and justify that the scouts did a good job and I am ready for the best at the club” Kakomo, who is nick-named Zake vows.

Kakomo is also a university student at Uganda Martyr’s University, Nkozi. He has the ability to control the ball, pass (short and diagonally) as well as execute timely tackles to retain possession.

He hails from the footballing hub of Buddo Secondary School and has been a key figure for Gomba Ssaza team at the on-going Airtel Masaza football tournament.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, a coach at Ssingo Ssaza and has worked with Kakomo at Kiboga Young FC describes the young midfielder as hardworking and talented;

“He has great ball awareness with that typical midfielders’ side mirror. He is disciplined on and off the field of play, so hard working, great at tackling and a good passer of the ball. He has good times ahead if he maintains his current state” Kawooya says of the young midfielder.

At KCCA FC, he joins other new signings at Sulaiman Mike Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde, Bernard Muwanga and Abubakar Gift Ali.

