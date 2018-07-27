Saturday July 28, 2018

KCCA Vs Esperance – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

KCCA FC Media

KCCA will bank on brilliant home record in the past year or so against Maghreb sides when they host nemesis Esperance of Tunisia in the group A game of the Caf Champions League.

Namboole stadium will be the battle field on Saturday as either seek maximum points to stay in touching distance of the quarter finals of the competition.

In the past one year, the Kasasiro have beaten El Masry, Club Africain, FUS Rabat and of recent Al Ahly and thus head into the game against Esperance with confidence for yet another good result.

What makes the hosts even more hopeful is the fact that less than two weeks ago, they led 2-0 against the same side in Tunis before succumbing to a painful defeat in the last ten minutes.

“We are aware of the task ahead of us,” said Bernard Muwanga, KCCA defender. “We did review the first leg game and we want to avoid mistakes that led to defeat in Tunis,” he added.

Midfield gem Ibrahim Sadam Juma also sounded confident of getting the better over the former African Champions.

“The target is to get all points and that means going all out against them,” he said. “We are at home and must use that to advantage just like they did and am sure we have the capacity to collect all three points,” he asserts.

Team News:

Gift Ali and Jackson Nunda are ruled out of the game through injuries while Muhammad Shaban has been sold to a yet to be revealed club.

The trio started the game in Tunis and was involved in the two goals scored but Mike Mutebi must devise measures to perform without them.

Key Stats:

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides – Esperance has won all including a 3-1 back in 1997 at Nakivubo.

Esperance are unbeaten in the three group games so far played – won 2 and drawn once – KCCA one win and two losses.

KCCA are unbeaten at home in the continental competitions since a 2-1 loss to Nkana FC in 2014.

During that run, they have won 9 and drawn once against Mamelodi Sundowns.

How will KCCA line up?

According to the training sessions, eight members for the team will retain their slots with Hassan Musana, Patrick Kaddu and Isaac Kirabira replacing Nunda, Shaban and Gift Ali respectively.

Probable XI

Charles Lukwago, Bernard Muwanga, Timothy Awany, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Isaac Kirabira, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello and Patrick Kaddu.