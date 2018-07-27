Kenya to host 2020 World Athletics U20 Championships

Kenya has been selected by the top brass of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to host the 2020 World Athletics U20 Championships.

They were awarded hosting rights on merit following successful IAAF World U18 Championships last year in Kenya.

The host city will be Nairobi whose candidacy was formally endorsed by the IAAF Council in Buenos Aires.

According to IAAF’s official website; “crowds of up to 60,000 attended the U18 Championships at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, creating an exciting atmosphere for the young athletes who had gathered from around the globe, and those attending the 2020 event can expect the same experience.”

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage, the Honourable Rashid Echesa was quoted by IAAF welcoming the tournament.

“On behalf of the Kenyan Government, I would like to say that we welcome the decision that has been reached by the IAAF top brass to settle on the Republic of Kenya to host the prestigious IAAF World U20 Championships in the year 2020.

“It is indeed a great honour to be considered and selected to host the event. On behalf of Kenyan Government, I assure you that we will ensure that we put our best foot forward and put the necessary plans, systems and structures in place to ensure that the event runs smoothly and successfully. We welcome the world to Kenya.”

The IAAF World U20 Championships Nairobi 2020 will take place July 7-12, 2020.