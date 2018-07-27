Maroons FC acquires promising young left back Ssemitego, Kyeyune

Maroons Football Club has completed the acquisition process of two left footed players Samuel “Rocky” Ssemitego and Muhammed Kyeyune.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Ssemitego, 20, a left back has previously played for two Masaka based football clubs; Masaka Municipal Council and lately Synergy F.C in the Buganda regional and FUFA Big Leagues respectively.

Most recently, he was part of the Mbogo clan in the Bika Bya Baganda Football championship where he caught the keen eyes of the Maroons scouts on duty.

On the other hand, Kyeyune is a 21 year old left attacker who dances off from the flanks to deliver that pin-point delivery and often shoots a lot.

Facebook

The two players were each signed on a three year tenure and their transfer fees remained muted for respect of confidentiality clauses embedded in their respective employment contracts.

The duo joins midfielders Sulaiman Majanjaalo and Seif Batte who joined the Prisons side from Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) and Bright Stars respectively, as well as former Onduparaka attacker Rashid Agau.

Maroons will kick start their new season preparations on Monday, 30th July 2018 at their Luzira prisons stadium.

From the previous season, Maroons finished 9th with 37 points.