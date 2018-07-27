Mbarara City FC triumphs in third pre-season warm up game

Pre-season build up:

Mbarara City 3-0 Nakivale

Mbarara City Football Club continued with their fine and impressive run of the pre-season, triumphing 3-0 against refugees select team, Nakivale in a friendly duel in Mbarara on Thursday.

The “Ankole Lions” opening the scoring through stylish midfielder Methiodious Bassey’s free-kick.

Farouk Samali and striker Brian Aheebwa added the other strikes with the tormentor in chief, Ivan Eyam executing the spade work wherever needed.

This was Mbarara City’s third build up game in the pre-season following earlier success scripts in Ibanda and Rushere.

Head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi asserts the team building process continues and the team steadily takes shape;

I am happy about most players who have really worked hard and expressed the desire to improve day after day. We are maintaining the working culture, discipline and good effort shown over the friendlies played. The team building process is a continuous process.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City FC will continue with the planned friendly matches and participation in the late Abas Ssendyowa Cup which kicked off in Mbarara.

The Ankole Lions will battle against Mbarara Sports Academy (MSA) on Friday in one of the early kick off matches.

Abbas Ssenydowa, for starters was a FUFA Delegate in the Western region who served the beautiful game with all the due passion and commitment it deserved.