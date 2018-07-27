Singida United confirms Uganda Cranes left back Batambuze on 2018/19 roster

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze is among the players named by Hemed Morroco for the Singida United team squad ahead of the 2018/19 Tanzania Premier League season.

Batambuze, one of the lucky 23 players who represented Uganda at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon is among the six foreigners named on the team.

The other foreign based players include Zimbabwean defender Elisha Muroiwa, two Ivory Coast players midfielder Diaby Amara and Benedict Junior, as well as Zambian Lubinda Munida and Ghana’s Hans Koffie.

By and large, the Singida United 2018/19 squad has 35 players.

Three of these are goalkeepers, ten defenders, eight midfielders and fourteen forward players.

Singida United has embarked on plans of commencing the pre-season preparations ahead of the fresh up-coming season.

The new Tanzanian season will kick off in mid-August 2018.

Besides Batambuze, the other players from Uganda plying their trade in Tanzania include Joseph Owino and Emmanuel Okwi.

Singida United 2018/19 team roster:

Goalkeepers: Mustapha Ally Batherz, Peter Manyika Junior, David Kissu

Mustapha Ally Batherz, Peter Manyika Junior, David Kissu Defenders: Shafik Batambuze (Uganda), Adam Miraji, Jamal Mwambeleko, Juma Kennedy, Salum Kipaga, Salum Chuku, Rajab Zahir, Swalehe Abdallah, Elisha Muroiwa (Zimbabwe)

Technical Staff: