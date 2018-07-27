Soana F.C attains SC Villa Jogoo winger on loan

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The massive exodus of players from Sports Club Villa Jogoo will not soon stop with winger Simon Sserunkuma the latest to leave.

Sserunkuma, who is still contracted with the Jogoos departs to Soana Football Club on a year-long loan deal.

“We managed to get Simon Sserunkuma from Sports Club Villa Jogo on a loan agreement that will take on year. We completed all the paper work and he is our player. Other financial details enclosed will not be revealed to the media” Smart Obed, the director of Soana F.C disclosed to Kawowo Sports at his Nakasero based office in Kampala on Friday.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Sserunkuma reunites with new Soana head coach Wasswa Bbosa whom he coached at Express, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and is his coach at Ndiga clan in the Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

He joins five other players from Sports Club Villa Jogoo as Godfrey “Neyo” Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya, George Ssenkaaba, Isa Lumu and Musa Mukasa.

Soana FC has also signed former Express FC midfielder and captain Steven Luswata as well as a number of players from the FUFA Big league and regional leagues.

Obed has since sent a warning signal to the rest of the opposition clubs;

“I have entered the players’ transfer market aggressively because I need something. I want to win silverware this time round, whether the league or the Uganda Cup” Obed swore.

The club commenced their pre-season training sessions at Kanyanya play-ground (Express F.C’s land) off Gayaza road.

In the coming weeks, they will kick off with the pre-season build up games before re-locating to Fort Portal in Western Uganda, where the club will be based.