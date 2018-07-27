Uganda Cranes left back Muleme joins newly promoted top tier club in Egypt

CAF Media

The footballing profession is a vivid calling that always necessitates a change in guard wherever possible.

Like the army, the job as a footballer calls for full fitness (physical and mental), ultimate diligence, commitment, determination, sheer enthusiasm, passion and that due service above self component.

As Uganda Cranes left back Isaac Muleme painfully left Al-Assiouty Sport (now rebranded as Pyramids Football Club after a take-over), the factors afore-mentioned have been at full play to lure his new employers at Haras El-Hodoud Sports Club.

Muleme, in his first season at Al-Assiouty remained a committed entity, a player who served with all the energies of his life, scored on his debut in Egypt and little wonder therefore, he was employed immediately.

He penned a two year deal at his latest team Haras El-Hodoud Sports Club.

“Welcome Isaac Muleme, a national team player from Uganda to El-Hodoud Sports Club” read a club statement.

Last season, Muleme was part of the Al-Assoiuty team, featuring in as many as 17 matches, including that famous 1-0 win against Egyptian record champions, Al Ahly Sports Club in the knock out cup.

That said, the former Sports Club Villa Jogoo, SC Victoria University and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) player will maintain his status quo in the Egyptian top flight league alongside two other Ugandans, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Derrick Nsibambi.

Mawanda is a regular figure at EL- Geish whilst striker Nsibambi has just crossed over to Smouha Sports Club.

The new Egyptian season will kick off in late August 2018.