Ugandan boxer Bogere returns to rumble early August against Bravo

Ugandan boxer Sharif Bogere will return to the ring for a 10-round super lightweight bout against Chile’s Oscar Bravo on August 3 at Sam’s Town Hotel in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: The Boxing Tribune

29-year-old Bogere who turns out under Mayweather Promotions will be seeking another consecutive win after defeating Mexico’s Arturo Santos Reyes in January this year.

Bogere’s only defeat came in 2013 against Richar Abril when he fought for the WBA World Lightweight title.

He has since defeated all his opponents, amassing 31 wins, 20 of them knockouts.

Bravo (22-7, 10 KOs) who has lost seven times will try to avoid disappointment after recently losing a narrow decision to unbeaten prospect Saul Rodriguez in late February last year.