Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Mbale Tigers lock horns with Tacilimu in Boys final | Eastern region

Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Finals (Boys)

Sunday, 29th July

Mbale Tigers Vs Tacilimu

At King George Stadium, Tororo (3 PM)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Mbale Tigers head coach Amos Massa has the hope that his team will win the Eastern region boys final of the Airtel Rising Stars on Sunday, 29th July 2018.

Mbale Tigers face Tacilimu from Busia in the final that will be played at King George Stadium.

“We faced Tacilimu in the group stages and beat them 1-0. We have prepared well and I think we shall defeat them” Massa, a former ARS graduate himself said.

Mbale Tigers overcame St Benedict 1-0 in the semi-finals with Umaru Wamboya scoring the winning goal.

Tacilimu also needed the same scoreline to eject Nova Sports Academy with Umar Wabwire’s header separating the two sides.

Quarter finals (Boys):

Sky Sports 0-1 Tacilimu

Goal Scorer: Ismail Ndifuna

Kataka 0-1 Nova Sports Academy

Goal Scorer: Ibrahim Ssemakula

Mbale Tigers 2-1 Great Thinkers

Goal Scorers: Umaru Wamboya, Adrian Musiko (Mbale Tigers), Eric Kiganye (Great Thinkers)

True Vine 1 (2) – 1 (4) St Benedict

Semi-finals: