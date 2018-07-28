Township Rollers 0-1 Al Ahly

Salif Coulibaly scored with nine minutes to the final whistle to hand Al Ahly an important win over Botswana’s Township Rollers in the Caf Champions League.

The record African champions went into the game eager to pick all three points against a side they hammered 3-0 in the first leg last week to keep their chances of reaching the last eight lively.

The game ended goalless in the first half despite both sides attacking but the deadlock was broken in the 81st minute when the Mali international scored the winner.

The win implies Al Ahly moves to 7 points, four better than both KCCA and Township Rollers who are fourth and third respectively.