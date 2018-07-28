KCCA 0-1 Esperance

©Kawowo/JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA’s decent home run in the Caf Champions League came to end on Saturday following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of nemesis Esperance of Tunisia.

In an entertaining game played at Mandela National stadium, Namboole,

Haythem Jouini scored the winning goal in the first half to leave KCCA’s chances of reaching the quarter finals in a dire situation.

The visitors started better and were totally in control but without penetration against a side that missed three key players from the team that played the first leg nearly two weeks ago.

The first real threat came in the ten minutes when Youcef Balaili received the ball down the left and beat Bernard Muwanga but the hosts well defended.

Five minutes later, the Esperance number 11 again beat the KCCA defence but his cross was headed away by Timothy Awany.

Charles Lukwago, who later sent off in the game had to be alert to save a ferocious effort at the near post from Chaalali.

The visitors were forced into a change in the 19th minute when Balaili left the field and was replaced by Jouini.

He made an instant impact when he beat an offside trap but Lukwago came out of his area and handled the ball – referee Janny Sikazwe got him in the book but KCCA defended from the resultant free kick.

At the other end, Allan Okello sent his effort wide and wild after beating his man after some good interplay with Patrick Kaddu.

The breakthrough came in the 41st minute when a long ball from the right was met by Belaili who calmly hit the ball past the advancing Lukwago to make it 1-0.

KCCA did react with an attack and Mustafa Kizza missed a good chance to level matters when he got the ball inside the 6 yard after Muzamiiru Mutyaba’s shot was blocked.

In the second half, Bilel Merji nearly doubled the lead with a long range effort that caught Lukwago off the line but was only denied by the cross bar.

Mike Mutebi reacted by withdrawing Mutyaba for Lawrence Bukenya and the Ugandan side started to fight pound for pound in the middle of the pack for every ball.

There were chances for either side with Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Allan Okello missing good chances while at the other end, Lukwago pulled one good save before he was shown a second yellow card in the 88th and then sent off.

Tom Ikara made his way to the pitch with Sadam sacrificed but it was too little to late as the visitors registered an important victory that puts them on 10 points and into the quarter finals.

KCCA remain rooted at the bottom of the group A with three points.