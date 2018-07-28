FUBA Junior NBA League on at Gems

The FUBA Junior NBA League semifinals will be played today (Saturday, July 28) at Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika.
The basketball development program was started three years ago by NBA in partnership with FUBA to grow the game from the grassroots targets schools.
The league is played by students in the age bracket of 13 to 15 years old with all students participating in the program required to attain and maintain an average score of 60 percent in their studies.
This season tipped off on June 16 with a total of 25 boys’ schools and 10 girls’ school confirming participation.
The finals are scheduled for August 4 at Gems.
Crane High are the defending Champions.
Quarterfinal Results
- Agakhan Thunder 40-39 Emma High Raptors
- Gems Magic 64-54 St Mark Warriors
- Ssetta Bulls 47-61 Bethel Nets
- Taibah 76ers 47-33 Kalinabiri Celtics
- Crane High Trail blazers 68-36 Mbogo Pistons
- Light Academy Rockets 34-37 Sssaku Hornets
- SPENA Hawks 28-31 WatotoTimberwolves
- Buddo Mavericks 49-28 Bishop Cipriano Lakers
Today’s Fixtures
- 9:00 am – St Noa vs. Kisaasi College (Girls)
- 10:30 am – Buddo vs. Watoto (Girls)
- 11:30 am – Ssakku Hornets vs. Bethel Nets
- 12:30 pm – Watoto Timberwolves vs. Agakhan
- 1:30 pm – Taibah 76ers vs. Buddo Mavericks
- 2:30 pm – Gems Magic vs. Crane High Trailblazers