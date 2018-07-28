KIU Titans slice Warriors

Warriors 60-82 KIU Titans

KIU Rangers 44-57 JKL Lady Dolphins

FUBA

KIU Titans sliced Warriors in the National Basketball League on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Titans got off to a strong start as their opponents, Warriors, started slow folding for just 7 points in the first quarter, 14 short of KIU.

The 2012 champions were second best the rest of the half and trailed 45-23 at halftime.

Despite a strong second half defensively, Warriors could only edge the third quarter 14-13, and fourth quarter 24-23, ultimately dropping their fifth game of the season.

Sudi Ulanga led the Titans assault with 16 points, Sam Agutu and Michael Bwanga added 14 points apiece and Chris Omanye chipped in with 13 points and handed out 8 assists.

Syrus Kiviiri paced Warriors, who were without Stanley Mugerwa, with 17 points and Thierry Chitona scored 13 points respectively. Saidi Amis added 12 points.

The two sides will return to action on Sunday, with KIU facing UPDF and Warriors taking on champions City Oilers on the same floor.

Meanwhile in the women’s game, JKL Lady Dolphins defaeted KIU Rangers 57-44 with Flavia Oketcho scoring game-high 21 points. Muhayimuna Namuwaya and Stella Oyella contributed 10 and 12 points respectively for JKL.

Maurine Atulinda and Fionah Apiyo scored 10 and 14 points respectively for Rangers.