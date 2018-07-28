Mbarara City Football Club signs Bulemeezi Ssaza midfielder

Mbarara City FC Media

Mbarara City Football Club has completed the signing of Bulemeezi Ssaza attacking midfielder Steven Kabuye on a two year tenure.

The development was confirmed the club communications department.

“We announce the signing of midfielder Steven Kabuye on a two year deal” a club statement released on Friday noted.

Kabuye has been part of the club’s pre-season preparations and has played in all the the friendly games organized by the club so far.

He is blessed with quick acceleration on and off the ball and a crucial team player.

Mbarara City FC earlier signed Ivan Eyam, Noah Habimana from Rwanda and former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed among others.