Mbarara City Football Club signs Bulemeezi Ssaza midfielder

by David Isabirye
Mbarara City FC Media
Steven Kabuye (left) being handed his employment contract by the club CEO Sadam Mugarula

Mbarara City Football Club has completed the signing of Bulemeezi Ssaza attacking midfielder Steven Kabuye on a two year tenure.

The development was confirmed the club communications department.

“We announce the signing of midfielder Steven Kabuye on a two year deal” a club statement released on Friday noted.

Kabuye has been part of the club’s pre-season preparations and has played in all the the friendly games organized by the club so far.

He is blessed with quick acceleration on and off the ball and a crucial team player.

Mbarara City FC earlier signed Ivan Eyam, Noah Habimana from Rwanda and former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed among others.

