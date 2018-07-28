Philanthropist Bryan White boosts Onduparaka FC merchandise sales

Bryan White Foundation

Outspoken society philanthropist Bryan White has continued to prove a point or two in supporting sports programmes in Uganda.

From supporting the 2018 Entebbe Directors’ Race, Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier league to funding kick boxer Titus Tugume at the 2018 Golden State West Warriors West Coast Martial Arts Championship in Los Angeles in California, now he has switched to supporting crowd darlings Onduparaka F.C.

Bryan White Foundation

The fight against poverty campaigner and activist bought 500 original jerseys for Onduparaka FC in Arua.

Through the Bryan White Foundation, he purchased 500 club merchandise (jerseys).

On top of the jerseys for fans, Bryan White promised to help with the fence strengthening on Onduparaka’s stadium.

“Bryan White Foundation has become the biggest purchaser of our club merchandise in the history of the club with 500 original club jerseys in one purchase. Thank you for your kind gesture towards the club,” Onduparaka FC noted on their official twitter handle.

This is part of Bryan White foundation’s first intensive operational phase is a six year program from 2018 to 2024 aimed at helping the Women, Children, Youths, People with disabilities, the elderly and the urban poor.