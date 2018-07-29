Football

2018 Airtel Rising Stars: Kataka She-FC overcomes St Stevens to lift the Eastern region girls title

by David Isabirye
Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Eastern Region Girls Finals):

  • Kataka 1-0 St Stevens
KAWOWO SPORTS
Action in the finals of the girls Airtel Rising Stars in the Eastern region at King George Stadium

Kataka She FC Girls team won the 2018 Eastern regional Airtel Rising Stars U-17 girls title.

The Mbale based team overcame St Stevens 1-0 in the final played at King George Stadium in Tororo on Sunday.

Esther Nataka scored the winning goal, her 6th goal of the campaign to finish as top score as well.

This followed the successful completion of the group stage matches as well as the semi-finals held at Police play ground in Tororo on Friday and Saturday.

Kataka She FC had an easy ride in the group stages scoring 11 goals and conceding none in the three games.

Kataka She F.C’s Esther Nakata dribbles past a defender from St Stevens at King George Stadium

They humiliated Taslim 5-0, were 4-0 winners against Rock High and smiled 2-0 over Divine.

On the other hand, St Stevens topped the other group having overcome St Benedict (Tororo) and Highway 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Airtel Uganda’s Isaac Musingo, the regional manager for the telecommunications campaign in Tororo Municipality appreciated the participating teams.

For seven years, Airtel Uganda Limited has been sponsoring this programme of the Airtel Rising Stars. This has been a worthy championship for talent scouting and development.

Focus will now switch to the North and West Nile regional qualifiers in Gulu this coming weekend.

Kataka She FC players celebrate on the podium with their trophy after getting the gold medals. They also won Shs 1M

Individual top performers:

  • MVP: Winnie Kamugisha
  • Top Scorer: Esther Nataka (6 Goals) – Kataka
  • Best Goalkeeper: Patience Nambuya (Kataka)

Groups:

Pool 1: Divine, Rock High, Kataka, Taslim

Pool 2: St Stevens, St Benedict, Highway

Group Stage Results:

  • Divine College 1-0 Rock High
  • Kataka 5-0 Taslim
  • Rock High 3-0 Taslim
  • Kataka 2-0 Divine
  • Rock High 0-4 Kataka
  • Divine College Walk over Taslim
  • St Steven 2-1 St Benedict
  • Highway 0-1 St Steven
  • St Benedict 0-4 Highway

Semi-finals:

  • Kataka 1-0 Highway
  • St Stevens 1 (3) – 1 (1) Divine College

