Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Jinja’s St Stevens stands in way for Mbale’s Kataka in girls finals | Eastern Region

Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Eastern Region Girls Finals):

Sunday, 29th July:

Kataka Vs St Stevens – At King George Stadium, Tororo

KAWOWO SPORTS

Mbale based Kataka Girls team will play St Stevens from Jinja in the finals of the girls catergory for the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) Eastern region qualifiers.

The finals shall take place on Sunday, 29th July 2018 at the King George Stadium in Tororo.

This follows the successful completion of the group stage matches as well as the semi-finals held at Police play ground in Tororo on Friday and Saturday.

Kataka had an easy ride in the group stages scoring 11 goals and conceding none in the three games.

They humiliated Taslim 5-0, were 4-0 winners against Rock High and smiled 2-0 over Divine.

On the other hand, St Stevens topped the other group having overcome St Benedict (Tororo) and Highway 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Groups:

Pool 1: Divine, Rock High, Kataka, Taslim

Pool 2: St Stevens, St Benedict, Highway

Group Stage Results:

Divine College 1-0 Rock High

Kataka 5-0 Taslim

Rock High 3-0 Taslim

Kataka 2-0 Divine

Rock High 0-4 Kataka

Divine College Walk over Taslim

St Steven 2-1 St Benedict

Highway 0-1 St Steven

St Benedict 0-4 Highway

Semi-finals: