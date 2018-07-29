Football

Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Jinja’s St Stevens stands in way for Mbale’s Kataka in girls finals | Eastern Region

ago
by David Isabirye
Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (Eastern Region Girls Finals):

Sunday, 29th July:

  • Kataka Vs St Stevens – At King George Stadium, Tororo
Action in the Eastern region group stage matches for the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars girls football

Mbale based Kataka Girls team will play St Stevens from Jinja in the finals of the girls catergory for the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) Eastern region qualifiers.

The finals shall take place on Sunday, 29th July 2018 at the King George Stadium in Tororo.

This follows the successful completion of the group stage matches as well as the semi-finals held at Police play ground in Tororo on Friday and Saturday.

Kataka had an easy ride in the group stages scoring 11 goals and conceding none in the three games.

They humiliated Taslim 5-0, were 4-0 winners against Rock High and smiled 2-0 over Divine.

On the other hand, St Stevens topped the other group having overcome St Benedict (Tororo) and Highway 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Groups:

Pool 1: Divine, Rock High, Kataka, Taslim

Pool 2: St Stevens, St Benedict, Highway

Group Stage Results:

  • Divine College 1-0 Rock High
  • Kataka 5-0 Taslim
  • Rock High 3-0 Taslim
  • Kataka 2-0 Divine
  • Rock High 0-4 Kataka
  • Divine College Walk over Taslim
  • St Steven 2-1 St Benedict
  • Highway 0-1 St Steven
  • St Benedict 0-4 Highway

Semi-finals:

  • Kataka 1-0 Highway
  • St Stevens 1 (3) – 1 (1) Divine College

