Yanga 2-3 Gor Mahia

Courtesy

Gor Mahia completed a classic double over Yanga in Dar es Salaam to edge close to the quarter finals of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup.

George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge and Haroun Shakava sealed a victory for the K’Ogalo who go top of the group on 8 points at least for a few hours before USM Alger against Rayon Sport is played.

Odhiambo scored inside the first minute when he headed past Youthe in Yanga goal off Samuel Onyango cross from the right.

Rwanda international Tuyisenge made 2-0 four minutes from the interval with a well curved strike past the wall and goalie from an indirect free kick inside the area.

The outgoing Tanzania champions improved after the break and pulled one back in the 58th minute when Deus Kaseke punished Boniface Olouch mistake and the goal seemed to change tide of the game as the homers pressed for the leveller.

But any hopes of a comeback were vanquished six minutes later when Shakava slotted home from the close range with Lawrence Juma bagging the assist.

The game seemed done but another howler from Olouch gifted the hosts their second on the night with eight minutes left on the clock to make the game lively again.

But the Kenya giants held on till the final whistle to bag all three points that all but ensure a quarter final berth.

Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi played the whole game.