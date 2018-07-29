Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Esperance reached the quarter finals for the Caf Champions League with a 1-0 win over KCCA at Namboole to complete a double over the Kasasiro.

The visitors were dominant in possession and control but KCCA did have some chances missed to leave their quarter finals hopes in balance.

Ismael Kiyonga rates the Kasasiro on an evening their unbeaten home run that stretched back to 2014 on the continent was halted.

Charles Lukwago 4.0: No blame for the goal but was never stable in decision making and was sent off for a stupid reaction two minutes to the final whistle.

Bernard Muwanga 5.0: It’s visible he is uncomfortable in the back three and was late in the lead up on the visitors goal as he offered the blind side from which Haythem Jouini scored.

Hassan Musana 5.0: Nervous at the start and nearly cost the team but grew in confidence when the visitors opted to soak the presssure without throwing many bodies upfront.

Timothy Awany 7.0: Rarely put a foot wrong as he intercepted opponents attack and won most of the aerial duels.

Mustafa Kizza 5.0: Missed a very opportunity to equalise at the death of half time but swung in some decent crosses. Didn’t do much defending though.

Isaac Kirabira 5.0: Struggled to assert control against the big Tunisians especially in the first half but much improved in the second after the introduction of Lawrence Bukenya.

Sadam Juma 5.0: Created one of the best chances of the game to Allan Okello and was involved in a spell of KCCA’s best football with one two touches but failed to convert with only goal to beat. Besides, there was not much he offered on the day.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 4.0: You can fault him for fear to take responsibility and some questionable passes but not effort. He was undone by the big Malien Coulibaly who bossed the midfield.

Julius Poloto 5.5: Came to Life in the second half when he opted to take the ball to the opponents but was oblivious in the first stanza.

Allan Okello 6.0: Always confident on the ball when in possession but missed two good chances in the second half and often outmuscled by the big opponents.

Patrick Kaddu 5.0: Made his first start on the continent and it came with nerves. Struggled to impose himself in the air nd rarely got sight of the goal save for one chance he fluffed.

Substitutes

Lawrence Bukenya 6.0: Steadied the ship in midfield when he came on and tried moving a couple of yards with the ball and KCCA started to play.

Filbert Obenchan 4.5: Willing to take on the men but with limited skills and game intelligence lacking in the final third.

Tom Ikara N/a