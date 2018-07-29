Mike Mutebi’s naivety costing KCCA on the continent

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

When Jose Mourinho took his Inter Milan side to the Comp Nou with a slender 1-nil lead, they defended for 90 minutes.

A side with attacking talents like Samuel Eto, an on form Diego Milto with Wesley Sneidher pulling the strings in midfield, Mourniho ignored all that cheap gossip column talk and did the wise thing of going for the result his team needed.

For all his exploits, Mike Mutebi needs to be a good learner. KCCA has lost 3 games in the CAF Champions League, all of which the worst possible outcome would have been a draw.

In the first game away to Township Rollers, he selected novices like Obenchan leaving experienced campaigners like Okot on the bench but again the fault was being so open against a home team. If he had chosen to organise his team to play for a draw and then try hurt the hosts on the counter with the pace of the forwards, he could have gotten something out of the game.

The trick of making the quarterfinals is ensuring you win your home games and at least try to pick one away win with some draws.

Away to Esperance, Mutebi ignored logic by playing three attacking midfielders with a back three. He had been vindicated by KCCA taking a 2-0 lead. He could have gotten something out of that game by withdrawing one midfielder to protect that lead but for Mutebi, it’s either his way or the highway.

At home against the same opposition with KCCA chasing the game, he withdrew Patrick Kaddu – the only striker KCCA had on pitch – for Obenchan and deployed Julius Poloto as the striker, spending most of his time straying offside rather than testing the keeper.

New addition Bernard Muwanga will need to time adjust to a flat back 3. His lack of pace makes him very suspect and once caught out, he fear for his next line of action. For his ball playing skills, clearly he could have done better with a back 4.

If Mutebi wants to be considered among the best coaches on the continent, he needs to learn how to play on the continent. There is no place for pride and sentiments, only a result matters.

KCCA has been great at home but they needed to find a balance between playing at home and away from home. It’s now very evident that Shaban Muhammad and Derrick Nsibambi need to be replaced ASAP especially because Muamir Mutyaba and Sadam Juma can’t put away chances as both were guilty of missing glorious opportunities on Saturday afternoon.

KCCA will have to wait for at least a year before they can get back to the Champions League but the Confederations Cup isn’t a of cake as well.