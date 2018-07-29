Performance good, result disappointing – Mike Mutebi

KCCA FC Media

KCCA’s coach Mike Mutebi couldn’t get any happier with his side’s performance against Esperance but dissapointed to lose.

The former Ugandan champions lost 1-0 at Namboole on Saturday to leave their chances of reaching the last eight of the Caf Champions League thin.

“The boys played well,” Mutebi told the post-match press conference. “The result is very disappointing but I like the performance against such a big side in African football,” he added before revealing why the side lost.

“The difference was efficiency. We created like three good chances but failed to put away any. They used one of theirs and won the game.

Asked how much the side missed Muhammad Shaban is reportedly out of the club, Mutebi said “We didn’t at anyone time miss Shaban.”

KCCA’s next game is a home tie against Township Rollers of Botswana on August 18, 2018.