Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Soroti’s Echoes S.S out-muscles Serere’s Kamod to lift North East girls title

Airtel Rising Stars 2018 (North East Region Girls Finals)

Echoes (Soroti) 2-0 Kamod (Serere)

Individual Top Performers:

Most Valuable Player: Barbra Anomo

Best Goalkeeper : Nawume Namutesi

: Nawume Namutesi Top Scorer: Barbra Apio (Ecos) – Eight goals

Soroti based Ecohes Secondary School beat Serere’s Kamod 2-0 in the girls finals of the North Eastern qualifiers of the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars at King George stadium in Tororo on Sunday, 29th July.

The two sides were the best clubs after a round robin play over the two days at the Police grounds in Tororo.

Echoes had topped the standings with seven points as Kamod collected five points.

The Soroti club overcame St Thomas from Kaberamaido 2-0, drew goal-less with Serere’s Sagick and piped another Serere side, Kamod 1-0.

Kamod’s progress to the finals had two goal-less affairs with St Thomas and Father John Kiggen School from Kumi, lost 1-0 to Ecos before winning their final encounter against Sagick 1-0 in the all Serere affair.

Echoes team was rewarded with Shs 1M as prize money, gold medals, a set of jerseys and certificates for each of the players on the team.

The losing finalists (Kamod) got Shs. 500,000, silver medals, a set of jerseys and certificates to every member of the team.

Top individual performers

Barbra Anomo was named the Most valuable player (MVP) for her exceptional display through-out the three day’s championship.

Nawume Namutesi was the best goalkeeper and Barbra Apio of Ecos finished as top scorer with eight goals to her name.

FUFA Executive committee member, Chris Kalibala lauded Airtel Uganda for associating with the federation to run this noble cause.

“As a federation, we are proud of Airtel Uganda for siding with us to run this programme since 2011. The players who have graduated from the ARS have been important to the Uganda Cranes and thus our improved FIFA Ranking over the times,” Kalibala remarked moments before the prize giving ceremony.

The best players were picked and will represent the North East region during the grand finals that will be hosted by Fort Portal at the Buhinga stadium between 23rd to 26th August 2018.

All North East Results

St Thomas 0-0 Father John Kiggen

Father John Kiggen Sagick 0-0 Echoes

Echoes Echoes 2-0 St Thomas

St Thomas Sagick 0-0 St Thomas

St Thomas Echoes 1-0 Kamod

Kamod Echoes 1-1 Father John Kiggen

Father John Kiggen Kamod 0-0 St Thomas

St Thomas Kamod 1-0 Sagick

[Additional information by Airtel Uganda Football]