FUBA Junior NBA League reaches conference finals

FUBA Junior NBA League

Conference Semifinal Results

Gems Magic 45-51 Crane High Trailblazers

Taibah 76ers 45-43 Buddo Mavericks

Watoto Timberwolves 32-26 Aga Khan Thunder

Saku Hornets 28-48 Bethel Nets

Girls Semifinals

St Noah Girls 45-21 Kisasi College

Buddo SS 37-16 Watoto

Conference Finals Fixtures | August 4

Watoto Timberwolves vs. Taibah 76ers

Crane High Trailblazers vs. Bethel Nets

The 2018 FUBA Junior NBA League has reached the conference finals.

Defending champions Crane High are still on track to retain their title having defeated hosts Gems 51-45 on Saturday in Butabika.

Crane High will battle Bethel Nets in the conference finals. Bethel dumped Saku Hornets 48-28.

Meanwhile, Watoto Timberwolves and Taibha 76ers will face-off in the other conference finals. Watoto defeated Aga Khan Thunder 32-26 while Taibha beat Buddo Mavericks 45-43.

In the girls category, St. Noa will face Buddo Secondary School in the finals.

St. Noa beat Kisasi College 45-21 in the semifinals while Buddo got the better of Watoto, wining 37-16.

The conference finals will be played on Saturday, August 4 at Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika.