FUBA Junior NBA League reaches conference finals

FUBA Junior NBA League
Conference Semifinal Results
- Gems Magic 45-51 Crane High Trailblazers
- Taibah 76ers 45-43 Buddo Mavericks
- Watoto Timberwolves 32-26 Aga Khan Thunder
- Saku Hornets 28-48 Bethel Nets
Girls Semifinals
- St Noah Girls 45-21 Kisasi College
- Buddo SS 37-16 Watoto
Conference Finals Fixtures | August 4
- Watoto Timberwolves vs. Taibah 76ers
- Crane High Trailblazers vs. Bethel Nets
The 2018 FUBA Junior NBA League has reached the conference finals.
Defending champions Crane High are still on track to retain their title having defeated hosts Gems 51-45 on Saturday in Butabika.
Crane High will battle Bethel Nets in the conference finals. Bethel dumped Saku Hornets 48-28.
Meanwhile, Watoto Timberwolves and Taibha 76ers will face-off in the other conference finals. Watoto defeated Aga Khan Thunder 32-26 while Taibha beat Buddo Mavericks 45-43.
In the girls category, St. Noa will face Buddo Secondary School in the finals.
St. Noa beat Kisasi College 45-21 in the semifinals while Buddo got the better of Watoto, wining 37-16.
The conference finals will be played on Saturday, August 4 at Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika.