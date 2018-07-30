Football

FUFA Drum: It’s advantage Buganda against Bukedi

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram

FUFA Drum | Semifinal, 1st Leg

  • West Nile 0-0 Busoga
  • Buganda 1-0 Bukedi
FUFA Media

The first legs of the semifinals of the inaugural FUFA Drum were played over the weekend at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua and Bishops SS playground in Mukono.

In Mukono, Buganda earned a slim but important victory against visiting Bukedi with Soana Football Club winger Allan Kayiwa on target.

Buganda Province head coach Alex Isabirye had Yasser Mugerwa, Robert Ssentongo and Brian Majwega all feature in game.

FUFA Media
Busoga’s Shafik Batambuze turned in a man of the match performance

In Arua, encounter between West Nile and Busoga ended with no winner as the two sides settled for a goalless draw in a closely contested game.

Busoga Province head coach Charles Ayieko banked on the experienced Uganda Cranes trio of Shafik Batambuze, Isaac Isinde and Khalid Aucho to pick a point ahead of the return leg in two-weeks time at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja.

Brian Umony got some minutes under his belt for West Nile province, coming on as a substitute for Gaddafi Wahab in the second half.

You May Also Like

Kumi’s Star Light S.S edge Soroti’s Light S.S to clinch the North East Region boys title | 2018 Airtel Rising Stars

Vipers Sports Club opts out of Inaugural FUFA Super 8 tourney

Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Soroti’s Echoes S.S out-muscles Serere’s Kamod to lift North East girls title

Leave a Reply