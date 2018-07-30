FUFA Drum | Semifinal, 1st Leg

West Nile 0-0 Busoga

Buganda 1-0 Bukedi

FUFA Media

The first legs of the semifinals of the inaugural FUFA Drum were played over the weekend at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua and Bishops SS playground in Mukono.

In Mukono, Buganda earned a slim but important victory against visiting Bukedi with Soana Football Club winger Allan Kayiwa on target.

Buganda Province head coach Alex Isabirye had Yasser Mugerwa, Robert Ssentongo and Brian Majwega all feature in game.

In Arua, encounter between West Nile and Busoga ended with no winner as the two sides settled for a goalless draw in a closely contested game.

Busoga Province head coach Charles Ayieko banked on the experienced Uganda Cranes trio of Shafik Batambuze, Isaac Isinde and Khalid Aucho to pick a point ahead of the return leg in two-weeks time at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja.

Brian Umony got some minutes under his belt for West Nile province, coming on as a substitute for Gaddafi Wahab in the second half.