FUFA Super 8 tourney attains massive financial boost ahead of kick off

2018 FUFA Super 8 Tournament:

Tentative kick off: Saturday, 4th August

KCCA Vs BUL – Lugogo, Kampala

FUFA Media

The inaugural Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Super 8 tournament received a massive financial boost of Shs 90M sponsorship package from Uganda Breweries Limited under the Pilsner brand.

The package was officially unveiled at the beer plant’s premises in Luzira, Kampala on Monday, 30th July 2018.

This timely sponsorship comes a few days to the long awaited kick-off for this inaugural tournament that will be held on a knock out format before semi-finals and eventual finals.

Chairperson of the FUFA Marketing committee, Rogers Byamukama led the strong legion from the football governing body in the country.

Byamukama was flanked by Esther Musoke, the federation marketing director as well as members of the FUFA Communications department who supervised the draws to confirm the hosts of the respective fixtures.

“We thank UBL for this offer. As a federation, we shall not disappoint. Let the football roar. In the five year development plan we have at FUFA, one of the key pillars in football development is that of competitions. At the start of the year, we started with the FUFA Drum and now we have the Super eight. Super eight is here to stay. In line with the safety and health precautions that come along with this brand (beer), we shall respect wholesomely” Byamukama noted.

FUFA’s Musoke branded the sponsorship as a door opener.

“We are so excited about this sponsorship. This has really opened the doors of other sponsorships. We are grateful to UBL” Musoke noted in a brief speech.

Catherine Twesigye, the official in charge of Pilsner, dubbed the “King’s Beer”, expressed the overwhelming willingness to continue supporting football activities.

“Beer and football are inseparable. As an iconic brand, we vow to continue supporting FUFA. This is a Shs 90M cash sponsorship. This is greatness to the king himself because for every fan that buys an entry ticket, he or she will be given a beer”

Meanwhile, Vipers Sports Club opted out of this one legged knock out championship.

Vipers, as quoted by Byamukama cited a prior different arrangement at the time of the tournament.

BUL Football Club from Jinja has taken over the slot that belonged to Vipers.

In the tournament opening match, reigning Uganda Cup champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will host BUL at Lugogo in Kampala (tentatively on Saturday, 4th August 2018).

Sports Club Villa Jogoo shall host Police, new comers Ndejje University takes on Onduparaka in Luweero and Kirinya-Jinja S.S shall be away to Nyamityobora.

The top six clubs from the 2017/18 season in the Uganda Premier league are joined by the two FUFA Big league Elgon and Rwenzori group winners to constitute the teams in the FUFA Super league.

Cash rewards:

The champions for this tournament shall be rewarded with Shs 10M and the runners up will get Shs. 5M.

Each of the other six clubs will get Shs 2M.

FUFA Super Eight Fixtures:

KCCA Vs BUL – Lugogo, Kampala (Tentatively Saturday, 4th August 2018)

Other dates to be confirmed: