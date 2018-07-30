Kirinya-Jinja S.S beats rivals BUL to creative midfielder Bagoole’s signature

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kirinya – Jinja S.S Football Club has won over the heart of experienced creative midfielder David Bagoole .

Bagoole agreed to sign a two year deal with the club christened as the “Students”.

“David Bagoole brings class and experience to our midfield. He is a good talented midfielder and we are proud to have him on board” Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Monday moments after the draws for the FUFA Super 8 tournament at Luzira in Kampala.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S beat off stiff competition from Jinja based rivals BUL FC, who were also interested in his services.

Bagoole joins as a free agent having being released by Democratic Republic of Congo club, DC Bukavu Dawa.

Famous for his unique hair cut tagged as “Ping poo”, Bagoole has previously played for Sports Club Villa Jogoo and BUL in the Uganda Premier League before he ventured to Sofapaka in the Kenya Premier League.

He joins a crowded midfield that already has skipper Anthony Mayanja, skipper Godfrey Akol among others.

He brings creativity and urgency to the Kirinya-Jinja S.S midfield department with that ability to release a defence splitter in the final third of the field.

Bagoole, who has been an integral figure for Busoga Province team in the FUFA Drum tourney joins a string of other new signings as forward Yusuf Abato, holding midfielder Amos Etoju, winger Sula Wambede, defensive midfielder Nelson Mandela, wide man Blaize Nkolo, defender Douglas Muganga, left back Julius Debbo as well as Joseph Opoloti, another attacking midfielder.

The new signings are expected to be used during the pre-season FUFA Super 8 tourney.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S will be away to newly promoted Nyamityobora in Mbarara.