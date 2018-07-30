Kumi’s Star Light S.S edge Soroti’s Light S.S to clinch the North East Region boys title | 2018 Airtel Rising Stars

2018 Airtel Rising Stars:

North East Regional qualifiers (Boys finals):

Star Light S.S 0 (2) – 0 (1) Light S.S

Best Individual Players:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Alfred Odong

Alfred Odong Top Scorer : Philemon Onyati – Three goals.

: Philemon Onyati – Three goals. Best Goalkeeper: Daniel Omoding (Star Light)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Kumi Municipality’s Star Light Secondary School won the boys version of the North Eastern region 2018 Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) football championship held at the King George stadium in Tororo.

Star Light defeated Soroti’s Light S.S 2-1 in a tense post match penalty where several shots were lost by either teams during a dramatic shoot out.

Normal time of this game had ended goal-less after full time before the day’s referee called for penalties to decide winner.

The North East and Eastern regional qualifiers were held concurrently in Tororo.

Select pools of outstanding players were picked by the tournament technical team, which will represent the two regions at the 2018 grand finals in Fort Portal.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Individual players rewarded

The excelling players were given prizes during the colourful prize giving ceremony presided over by the Tororo Member of Parliament, Hon. Apollo Yeri Ofwono, FUFA’s Executive Committee member Chris Kalibala and other personalities.

Philemon Onyati was the top scorer of the North Eastern region (boys) having scored three goals.

Light S.S’ Daniel Omoding was named the best goalkeeper and Alfred Odong the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Legislator Ofwono in his address before the prize giving ceremony thanked Airtel Uganda for the initiative of organizing such a tournament for the youths.

“I thank Airtel Uganda for organizing the Airtel Rising Stars tournament for the U-17 players. In a special way, I thank them and the organizing committee for choosing Tororo to host the North East and Eastern regional finals,” Ofwono stated.

He also appealed to Airtel Uganda to help in the revamping process for the once glittering King George Stadium.

The selected players will be part of the North East region creame-de-la-crreame team at the grand finals which will take place at Fort Portal between 23rd – 26th August 2018.

The Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) championship was started in 2011 and it has given a rich plat form to players to showcase talents.

Players as Farouk Miya, Martin Kizza, Kezironi Kizito, Ivan Eyam, Bashir Asiku have played this tournament.