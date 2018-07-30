Mbale Tigers roar loudest to win Eastern region boys final | 2018 Airtel Rising Stars

Airtel Rising Stars 2018: Eastern Region Finals (Boys)

Mbale Tigers 0 (5) – 0 (4)Taslim

Top Individual performers:

Mbale Tigers Junior team are the champions of the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars boys catergory in the Eastern region.

The victors achieved the feat after they edged Busia’s Taslim on match match penalties at the King George Stadium, Tororo on Sunday under heavy rainny conditions.

Normal time had ended goal-less before penalties were called to decide the winner.

Mbale Tigers scored through their captain Faruku Nambafu, Majid Naigambi, Musa Mbogo, Adrian Musiho and Muhammed Kanyenya during the tense shoot out.

Only Joel Makweta missed the champions’ penalty kick.

On the other hand, Umaru Wabwire, Zaidi Mumbya, Zubair Waitari, Azzil Hillary scored for Taslim.

Meddie Abassa and Abdallah Bin Hassan had their efforts saved by goalkeeper Sadat Musasiizi, who also took home the best goalkeeper of the tournament accolade.

Amos Massa, head coach for Mbale Tigers had moments before the game promised to perform well.

He thanked the players and hinted out to the fact that they bravely followed the instructions given to them before the game.

“I thank the players for this success. We worked collectively as unit. We were dedicated and above all, the players followed the instructions given to them before the match” Massa, a former ARS graduate himself remarked in the post match interview.

Mbale Tigers had overcame St Benedict 1-0 in the semi-finals with Umaru Wamboya scoring the winning goal.

Tacilimu also needed the same scoreline to eject Nova Sports Academy with Umar Wabwire’s header separating the two sides.

Individual accolades:

Taslim’s Ismail Keita scored six goals to win the top scorers’ boot.

Mbale Tigers’ Sadat Musasiizi was named the best goalkeeper as the Eastern region most valuable player of the tournament was Phillip Egesa.

A select team of 20 best players were picked by the tournament organizing committee and scouts to represent the region at the national finals in August 2018.

The national finals will be played in Fort Portal.

Quarter finals (Boys):

Sky Sports 0-1 Tacilimu

Goal Scorer: Ismail Ndifuna

Kataka 0-1 Nova Sports Academy

Goal Scorer: Ibrahim Ssemakula

Mbale Tigers 2-1 Great Thinkers

Goal Scorers: Umaru Wamboya, Adrian Musiko (Mbale Tigers), Eric Kiganye (Great Thinkers)

True Vine 1 (2) – 1 (4) St Benedict

Semi-finals: