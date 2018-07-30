Vipers Sports Club opts out of Inaugural FUFA Super 8 tourney

2018 FUFA Super Cup:

Tentative Opening Match:

Saturday, 4th August: KCCA Vs BUL

KCCA Vs BUL Lugogo, Kampala (4:00 PM)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club will not take part in the inaugural Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Super 8 tournament.

This was revealed by the FUFA Executive Committee member Roger Byamukama on Monday, 30 July 2018.

Addressing journalists during the launch of this tournament at Uganda Breweries Limited head offices in Kampala, Byamukama who is also the chairperson of the FUFA Marketing committee conveyed the message;

We received the information from Vipers Sports Club that they will not be able to take part in the FUFA Super 8 tournament. They informed us that during the time for this tournament (August), they had planned a different arrangement.

Three weeks ago, FUFA confirmed that the Super 8 tournament will be played in August 2018 as a pre-season event that will be played annually.

Meanwhile, BUL, which finished seventh in the league has taken up Vipers’ slot.

During the draws held at Luzira when Pilsner announced a Shs 90M package for the tournament, reigning Uganda Cup champions Kampala Capita City Authority (KCCA) will host BUL at Lugogo in Kampala (tentatively on Saturday, 4th August 2018).

Sports Club Villa Jogoo will host Police, new comers Ndejje University takes on Onduparaka and Kirinya-Jinja S.S shall be away to Nyamityobora.

The top six clubs from the 2017/18 season in the Uganda Premier league are joined by the two FUFA Big league Elgon and Rwenzori group winners to constitute the teams in the FUFA Super league.

The champions for this tournament shall be rewarded with Shs 10M and the runners up will get Shs. 5M.

Each of the other six clubs will get Shs 12M.

FUFA Super Eight Fixtures:

Other dates to be confirmed: