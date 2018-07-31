© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Crested Cranes defender-cum-holding midfielder Jean Sseninde Namayego, 25, has hinted on her future in the sporting parameters.

Sseninde, who is out of contract at United Kingdom’s Crystal Palace Ladies Club, released a statement thanking her former paymasters.

She is the brain behind the Sseninde Women Football Development Campaign (SWFDC) and this next month, the third edition will be held on the 17th August 2018 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Playing at Crystal Palace Ladies Football Club was the best time of my career. I wanted to challenge myself and I did just that. Learned lots of lessons, improved as a player and more importantly am a much better person now. Massive thanks to all the coaches, players, family and friends who offered endless support. Looking forward to the next chapter. As soon as the tournament ends on 17th August, for the ones asking I will be able to announce where am playing next. Thanks again for your support

The former St Mary’s Kitende, QPR and Crystal Palace player has already earned five caps for the national team.

She has of late sprout into instant prominence with that charity arrangement, presentations at the CAF and FIFA women football international forums as well as her strong voice for gender equality and advocacy.

“That day I felt so much joy in my heart like never before, seeing so many girls play football for the first time! The smiles on their faces, That feeling has been second to non I tell u, it’s given me the drive to stay addicted to this road and see so many others succeed,” she is quoted.

She is a Harper Perform Ambassador as well as a member of the Common Goals Programme.