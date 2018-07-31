Edgars Youth Programme eyes glory at the 2018 London Cup

2018 London Cup U-7, U-9, U-11 & U-15):

2nd – 5th August

– 5 August At Brunel University, West London

As the famous 2018 London youth cup kicks off on 2nd August 2018, Uganda is one of the countries that will be ably represented.

Fast rising football academy, Edgars Youth Programme departed on Tuesday morning for the annual championship.

Edgars Youth Programme will take part in the U-7, U-9, U-11 and U-15 competitions.

The whole contingent of 42 people was officially flagged off on Monday, 30th July 2018 at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa by Patricia Ejalu, the deputy Executive Director in charge of Standards at Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

The delegation from Uganda traveled via RwandAir with a stop-over in Kigali city, Rwanda to pick a group of players from Rwanda attached to the programme.

Addressing the players, coaches and the media during the flag off ceremony, Patricia, who is the parent of Parent of Jeremy and Hellen Ejalu preached team work, commitment and discipline as the key factors that these young players should front at all times.

I urge all of you to work as a unit. When a goal is scored, it is the effort of the whole team. Be committed. You should know that you are representing your families, Edgars Youth and Uganda as a whole. Please be well disciplined at all times and work hard as well. Check yourselves at every stage.

She also thanked the supportive parents who facilitate their children, the directors and management at Edgars Youth Programme for making the programmes a reality.

The players’ representative Jeremy Ejalu was brief and direct to the point in his address;

“I am not a man of many words. We shall do well and this is the promise I give you” Ejalu Junior said.

Trust Tamale, the parents’ representative commended fellow parents who sacrifice all they have to support their children play football from the infantry stage;

This is a wonderful evening. I am happy and thankful for the parents who support the children. I am glad that these children are taught basics of soccer. In a special way, I am grateful that there are female coaches as well to get motherly touch to the children

In a tone of appreciation, the team leader at Edgars Youth Programme, Edgar “Capi” Watson Ssuubi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) largely thanked the various stake holders in this noble cause;

I thank the parents for the support given to the players. I can not fail to the thank these youngsters for being good players. I thank the coaches as well as the media, many of whom have witnessed Edgars Youth Programme grow over the years. The London Cup 2018 is yet another opportunity for these young players to travel. They will strieve to win and earn new experiences. This is an opportunity for young players to get exposure

Watson also hinted on some of the products from Edgars Youth Programme whom have graduated from the set up.

He cited Vipers Sports Club forward Steven Mukwala, now a key player for the Uganda U-20 national team, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Martin Calminza, Andrew Kabuura (Sports journalist working with Super Sport, NTV and Radio City) as well as some of the coached groomed like CAF B and High level licenced tactician Arthur “The Gaffar” Kyesmira, Dan “Mujapani” Mubiru, Saidi “Seggi” Ssegirinya, Zaina Nabatanzi, Peter Makanga and many others.

Prior to the 2018 London cup, the team will tour the Emirates stadium as well as conduct build up games with Forward Pass Football academy.

The tournament will kick off on 2nd August 2018 at the Brunel University with the U-15 team in the group stages.

On 4th August 2018, the U-7, U-9 and U-11 will play their competitive games.

Previously, Edgars Youth Programme has actively taken part in a number of international youth events like the 2016 World Cup Youth conference in Germany, Schwan’ USA Cup (2011/2012/2013/2014/2015/2016/2017), Welsh international super cup (2009/2010, 2011/2013/2014/2015), Keele Cup (2012), Gothia World Youth Cup (2008/2009), New Balance International Cup (2017), Norway Cup (2010), Nottingham International Cup (2016) and many others.

Edgars Youth Traveling Contingent to UK:

Players:

Mathew Baron Nambale, Jayden Asaba Kirungi, Stephen Hilton Magomu, Trust Tamale, Siraj Serunjogi, Moshen Kibirige, Rodrick Jjunju Luwangula, Jane Imelda Zoe Batwawula, Benedict Phillip Asizua, Georginah Watson Tyra Suubi, Rodney Juuko Luwangula, Hiridson Keith, Mark Kiggundu Ssali, Farah Yusuf Abduweli, Farah Yakub Abduweli, Lawrence Nambale, Trevor Egiru Bageine Ejalu, Bansal Aaryan, Bahiirah Katende, Olimi Nyarwa Bitanywaine, Akam Mukiibi, Sundar Aavardan, Jeremy Areu Enyagu Rutindo Ejalu, Jonathan Ssemwogerere, Chanel Savanah Makanga

Rwanda based Group:

Baruch Haba Kiiza Mutabazi, Marc Ntare Rutaka, Noah Cyeza, Ezekiel Baguma Tayebwa, Joel Kato Kataryeba, Boris Ishimwe Nkurikiyimfura, Alderic Isingizwe Nkurikiyimfura, Ryan Murego, Rayen Murego, Noah Gwiza Ruhiga

Accompanying parents:

Samuel Senkindu Sentongo, Dirisa Mukiibi, Phillip Munduni, Nora Abdu Mohammed, Genevieve Wabulembo

Officials:

Ritah Namatovu, Dan Mubiru, Saidi Segirinya, Ronald Lwanga