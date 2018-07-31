FUFA Super 8: We are ready for Nyamityobora challenge, says Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach

FUFA Super 8 Fixtures:

KCCA Vs BUL – Lugogo, Kampala (Tentatively Saturday, 4th August 2018)

Sports Club Villa Jogoo Vs Police – Venue to be confirmed

Ndejje University Vs Onduparaka – Luweero

Nyamityobora Vs Kirinya- Jinja S – Mbarara

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula reasons that the up-coming FUFA Super 8 is a great plat form for his charges to prepare for the 2018/19 season.

The Jinja based club will face newly promoted Nyamityobora Football Club in Mbarara in one of the four first round games that will be played on a knock out basis.

“This is a great plat form to test out the new players we have recruited as we try out the different systems of play and match situations prior to the new season” Ayiekoh said.

About the opponents, Ayiekoh believes that the newly promoted side (Nyamityobora) shall be a good test for his side.

“Much as they (Nyamitybora) are a newly promoted club to the top division, we shall respect them and give them the due respect because we are aware of what they can do” Ayiekoh added.

Busy in transfer market:

Kirinya-Jinja S.S has recruited massively ahead of the new season with midfielder David Bagoole the latest signing to join forwards Dan Ssewava and Yusuf Abato, holding midfielder Amos Etoju, winger Sula Wambede, defensive midfielder Nelson Mandela, wide man Blaize Nkolo, defender Douglas Muganga, left back Julius Debbo, Joseph Opoloti (another attacking midfielder) with big prospects of having on board Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Isinde.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

In the other fixtures, reigning Uganda Cup winners Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will host another Jinja entity, BUL at Lugogo, new-comers Ndejje University entertains Onduparaka in Luweero and Sports Club Villa Jogoo will lock horns with Police.

BUL, which finished seventh in the league last season were called upon to take up Vipers slot.

Vipers communicated to FUFA that they would not be in position to play in this pre-season tournament.

This tournament will be played by the clubs that finished in the top six positions during the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League season, joined by the two FUFA Big league Elgon and Rwenzori group winners to constitute the teams in the FUFA Super league.

Prize money:

The champions for this tournament shall be rewarded with Shs 10M and the runners up will get Shs. 5M.

Each of the other six clubs will get Shs 12M.

The prize money comes with the Shs 90M sponsorship package from the newly acquired sponsors, Pilsner.