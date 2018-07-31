KCCA FC

Former KCCA defender Habib Kavuma could join rivals SC Villa after being let go by the Lugogo based club.

The left back cum central defender was released by the reigning Uganda Cup holders despite five solid years of service at KCCA winning a number of league titles and also helping the club reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation and Champions League group stages.

Kavuma was sighted at the SC Villa training along with new coach Moses Basena although he didn’t train with the team.

The disciplined former Bunamwaya (Vipers SC) will no doubt be a huge addition to the Jogoos in a time they are seeking to set up a team following departure of nearly 90% of the squad they had last season.

Kavuma is most likely to become the first official signing of the club that is in transition following the resignation of Ben Immanuel Misagga as the club president.