© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

New SC Villa coach Moses Basena has admitted a tough challenge lies in wait for him but has already set targets.

The former Uganda Cranes coach was named by the SC Villa interim as coach and started work on Monday at IUIU, Kabojja.

“First of all, I thank the club for yet another opportunity to coach them,” Basena told the media after conducting his first training session. “It’s a tough challenge given the circumstances you all know at the club right now,” he added.

But whenever there is a tough situation, you try to find solutions and that’s the aim task for me now.

SC Villa has lost nearly 90% of the team in the transfer window and Basena highlights the need to set up a team at the moment.

For now, I would request that all players still available take the chance availed to them to stay and also those willing to join to come. The immediate task is to set up a team that can be competitive, later challenge for good positions and then challenge for the title.

Meanwhile, former club president Franco Mugabe believes Basena is the right man to steer the ship at the moment.

“He is our former player, very disciplined and we hope he will take us where we ought to be.

Basena’s first test comes in the Fufa Super 8 where the Blues face Police FC.

“To be sincere, I don’t think we are ready for the competition but we welcome any opportunity to play.

The former Coffee and SC Villa midfielder was assistant to Micho in the early 2000s and remained in charge when the Serb left the club.

He has previously coached at Simba in Tanzania, URA where he won a league title, Express FC and The Saints among others.