Mixed fortunes for Entebbe Navigators academy in build-up duels

Inter-Academy Build up games:

U-17: Entebbe Navigators 3-0 Yaeger Academy, Kibuli

Entebbe Navigators Yaeger Academy, Kibuli U-12: Entebbe Navigators 0-2 Yaeger Academy, Kibuli

The Entebbe Navigators Football Academy played two build up games with Yaeger Academy from Kibuli at the Works play ground in Entebbe Municipality.

The lost one and won another in two different age categories; U-17 and U-12.

In the U-17 category, the Entebbe based academy smiled to a 3-0 home victory.

Talented youngster Ivan Kanda Agamile scored a brace in the game.

Isaac Kyeyune got the second goal.

During the U-12 match, Yaeger Academy revenged in the same currency winning 2-0 in the 7-aside duel.

Entebbe Navigators Academy coach Yasa Lukuba thanked the visiting team for traveling and honour the invitation.

Lukuba believes the build-up was a great measure for his side of future planned youth competitions.

We had two great games in the U-17 and U-12 catergories. Such build ups are good for team preparation as well as giving the players confidence

Last month, United States of America sports team, New England Navigators generously donated sporting equipment to Entebbe based academy, Entebbe Navigators.

The equipment donated included; four (4) sets of jerseys, thirty (30) pairs of football boots as well as twenty (20) footballs.