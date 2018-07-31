Mpindi qualifies for the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football final

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

2nd Leg (Semi-finals):

Mmamba Kakobooza 0-0 Mpindi

*Mpindi qualifies 1-0 on aggregate

Buganda Kingdom

Mpindi Clan became the first clan to qualify for the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football grand finale.

This followed a goal-less stalemate with Mmamba Kakobooza in the return leg of the semi-finals played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Monday under chilly rainny conditions.

By the non-scoring draw in the return leg, Mpindi qualified 1-0 on aggregate having carried the opening leg played a week earlier at the same venue.

Defender Patrick Paul Mbowa headed home the only goal after captain Brian Majwega’s telling corner kick.

The descendants of Mugalu now await the winner between Ffumbe and Nkima who will lock horns in the return leg as well on Thursday.

Ffumbe hosts Nkima this Thursday at Wankulukuku. During the first leg last Wednesday, Nkima won 1-0 courtesy of Robert Ssentongo Junior’s lone strike past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.