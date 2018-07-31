Mpindi qualifies for the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football final

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:
2nd Leg (Semi-finals):
- Mmamba Kakobooza 0-0 Mpindi
*Mpindi qualifies 1-0 on aggregate
Mpindi Clan became the first clan to qualify for the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football grand finale.
This followed a goal-less stalemate with Mmamba Kakobooza in the return leg of the semi-finals played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Monday under chilly rainny conditions.
By the non-scoring draw in the return leg, Mpindi qualified 1-0 on aggregate having carried the opening leg played a week earlier at the same venue.
Defender Patrick Paul Mbowa headed home the only goal after captain Brian Majwega’s telling corner kick.
The descendants of Mugalu now await the winner between Ffumbe and Nkima who will lock horns in the return leg as well on Thursday.
Ffumbe hosts Nkima this Thursday at Wankulukuku. During the first leg last Wednesday, Nkima won 1-0 courtesy of Robert Ssentongo Junior’s lone strike past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.
The finals are ear marked to take place on 25th August 2018 in Butambala district and the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the match.
Mpindi, winners of the Bika shield in 2006 and 2016 will for the second time this year play before the Kabaka having won the opening match 3-2 against a star studded Lugave outfit at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
The tournament has been played since 1950 and draws excitement within the Buganda Kingdom.
BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte