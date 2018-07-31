Talented young footballer Cadribo departs for the United States

Shawn

Godfrey Cadribo, a young footballer who has been studying at Uganda Christian Christian University (UCU) in Mukono and Park FC in the national futsal league has departed for the United States of America.

This is after the 20 year old wide man landed a sports scholarship with North Carolina Wesleyan College where he will double his studies with the football business.

A fast winger on either flanks, Cadribo will play for the North Carolina Wesleyan College men soccer team.

During his studies, he will major in Information computer systems.

He was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by his family led by the father Joseph Egondua (the assistant general secretary of Uganda Allied Health Examination board), mother (Janet Verronica Mukunjiru, a primary teacher in Mukono) as well as close friends.

Cardribo’s placement and scholarship at North Carolina Wesleyan College was secured by football enthusiastic-cum-administrator, Henry “Gafford” Barungi.

A humbled Barungi, also an administrator at Gafford Ladies women Football club in the FUFA Elite league noted;

Thanks be to God that I managed to successfully get a scholarship for Godfrey Cadribo at North Carolina Wesleyan College where he will undertake a four year course, majoring in Information Computer systems. He has already left and special appreciation to his parents who fully facilitated his travel expenses to the United States. We just pray the best for him to perform well in his studies and football career development

KAWOWO SPORTS

Cardribo joins three female players currently on sports scholarships in the United States of America.

Two time former FUFA Women Elite league winner Sandra Nabweteme is currently enrolled at Oklahoma State University.

Joan Nakirya and Sandra Nantumbwe are at the Redlands community College.

The trio perfectly juggle education with football playing business.