FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup Qualifiers

Uganda’s Results

Men

Uganda 21-6 Tanzania

Uganda 16-8 Seychelles

Egypt 17-15 Uganda

DRC 19-16 Uganda

Uganda 11-15 Madagascar

Women

Uganda 9-12 DRC

Madagascar 19-9 Uganda

Uganda 14-21 Egypt

DRC 16-15 Uganda

Uganda 14-12 Madagascar

FIBA

Uganda qualified two teams to the 2018 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup scheduled to take place in Lome, Togo from November 9-11.

Heading into the qualifiers played over the weekend in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the teams needed to finish among the top four to qualify for the continental championship and they did just that.

The men’s team consisting of City Oilers duo of Tonny Drilleba and Jonathan Egau as well as Sunday Okot and Stanley Mugerwa completed the two-day even with a 5-2 record to finish fourth, behind Egypt, Madagascar and DR Congo but above Seychelles and Tanzania.

The Ladies team of UCU pair of Zainah Lokwameri and Sarah Ageno as well as JKL’s duo Ritah Imanishimwe and Jamila Nansikombi also went through.

While the Ugandans went into the qualifiers one of the favourites, the team played to three defeats from as many games on day one. They fell to DR Congo, Madagascar and Egypt to complete the round-robin at the bottom.

However, the competition format in the women’s category gave Uganda a chance to right their wrongs, as all the four competing teams had to play an elimination game (1st vs 4th and 2nd v 3rd) after the round-robin, with the winner of each game qualifying directly, and losers playing another game whose winner qualifies as well.

Uganda lost to DRC and Madagascar lost to Egypt. Uganda edged hosts Madagascar 14-12 to join Egypt and DR Congo to the Africa Cup